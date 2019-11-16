POLICE REPORTS
Grove City
• Thomas Turner, 47, of Karns City, was charged with making a false report after an Oct. 31 incident at Morris Firearms, where he applied for a firearm with inaccurate information on the application, police said.
State police, Butler
• No one was hurt when a pickup truck driven by Jason P. Pollock, 37, of Parker, caught fire at 8:37 a.m. Nov. 8 on South Main Street just north of Long Lane, Harrisville, police said.
• Nathan J. Book, 38, of Harrisville, was cited with careless driving, failure to give information, a lane violation, speeding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license after he crashed his northbound car at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 31 on Prospect Road, Brady Township, police said.
Book reported to police that he swerved his car to avoid hitting a deer, crossing the center line and hitting a tree. Book left the scene of the crash before police arrived; they tried to contact him with negative results. Book reported the accident on Nov. 1, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Two George Junior Republic students, ages 15 and 17, escaped at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 3 from the facility, 333 George Junior Road, Pine Township, police said. Both boys were placed at GJR from the juvenile probation office in Bucks County, and they are facing escape charges.
• No one was hurt when a car driven by Tonya M. Boyer, 46, of Butler, crashed into the side of Rachel’s Roadhouse, 1553 Perry Highway, Springfield Township, at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 5, police said.
• Police investigated an accidental shooting that happened at 9:44 p.m. Nov. 9 on Balut Road, Fairview Township.
Staff from UPMC Horizon, Greenville, contacted police to report that they had treated a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound to his left hand. Police did not name the man.
It was determined that the gun accidentally discharged after the man dropped the firearm.
No one else was involved, and foul play was not suspected, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.