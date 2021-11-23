POLICE NEWS
Grove City police• Hannah Weaver, 21, of 1736 Shaw Road, Volant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after the vehicle she was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation on Oct. 22 on East Main Street, police said.
• Brad Hindman, 44, of 137 Oak St., Harrisville, was charged Oct. 29 with unsworn falsification to authorities after he tried to buy a firearm on Sept. 18, 2020, at Morris Muzzleloading and Gun Shop, 1205 W. Main St.; he falsely answered questions about his prior criminal history, police said.
• Three boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, were charged with trespassing after they accidentally started a fire on Oct. 22 inside an abandoned building in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.
• Shane Magee, 25, of 307½ W. Main St., Grove City, was cited with retail theft after an incident on Nov. 12 at Country Fair, 228 W. Main St., Grove City, police said.
• An East Liverpool man reported that the side mirror on his vehicle was damaged by a passing motorist between 10 and 11 a.m. Nov. 18 in the 200 block of South Broad Street, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-458-7925.
• Someone stole a license plate from a utility trailer that was parked in the 200 block of West Poplar Street between Nov. 15 and 17, police said.
• Destiny Lynn Peterson, 25, of 1460 Carrie Way, Grove City, was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor after buying alcohol on Oct. 29 from a business in the 200 block of West Main Street and giving it to an 18-year-old man, police said.
• Austen Mark Supler, 18, of 113 Gilmore Ave., was charged with indecent assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor after having inappropriate sexual contact with two 14-year-old girls on Oct. 29, police said.
• Alexander Cole Kirby, 19, of 301 S. Broad St, Grove City, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault after having inappropriate sexual relations with two 14-year-old girls on Oct. 29, police said.
Sandy Lake• Someone stole a 5-by-8-foot trailer on Nov. 11 from a home on High Street. It had no registration plate and has red fenders with white wooden side panels, and it was loaded with seats from a school bus, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-376-2676.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City police• Joe Mathieson, 45, of 16 Hay Lane, Pine Township; Oct. 14 on East Main Street, police said.
• Michael Beck, 21, of 209 Blaine St., Grove City; at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 on North Broad Street at North Street after Beck’s vehicle rear-ended one that was stopped in traffic; also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving, police said.
• Nathan Robert Shank, 21, of 611 Stewart Ave., Grove City; at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 8 after his vehicle hit Grove City High School, where police said they found damage to the building and vehicle parts.
Shank was arrested at home and also charged with accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to immediately notify police of an accident and careless driving, police said.
• William Roosevelt Pendergraft, 26, of 407 Hill St., Grove City; at 11:31 p.m. Sept. 17 during a DUI checkpoint, police said.
• Alivia Houston, 29, of 19 Schaffer Road, Findley Township; at 7:31 p.m. Oct. 18 on Liberty Street at Miller Avenue, police said.
• Hannah Critchlow, 19, of 437 Centreville Pike, Slippery Rock; at 2:46 p.m. Oct. 22 after she was stopped for speeding in a school zone; also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding, police said.
• Patrick Charles Matthews, 27, of 602 Old Route 8, Harrisville; at 7:19 p.m. Oct. 24; also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a lighting violation, police said.
• Mitchell Lowers, 30, of 315 State St., Grove City; Nov. 13 on Spruce Street, police said.
• Jacob Meszaros, 24, of Cambridge Springs; Nov. 10 on South Center Street, police said.
