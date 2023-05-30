POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Mary Jane Sharrar, 20, of 85 Jones Lane, Sandy Lake, was cited with having an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property after a hit-and-run accident at 3 p.m. April 14 in a parking lot in the 100 block of West Main Street, police said.
• Karen Hedglin, 72, of Boyers, was charged with having an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving and a red-light violation after a hit-and-run accident at 12:50 p.m. May 4 on East Main Street at South Broad Street, police said.
Hedglin failed to stop for a red light and crashed into another vehicle, driving away without reporting it, police said.
• Seven people have been cited with defiant trespass for trespassing on the Hall Industries property late May 19, said police, who were able to identify them from security cameras: Timothy Harris, 22, Lakewood, N.Y.; Evelyn Osmond, 21, Pittsburgh; Jake Santis, 22, West Alexander, Pa.; Benjamin Lockwood, 22, Jamestown, N.Y.; Adeline Sarin, 22, Louisville, Ky.; Josiah Ivanov, 21, Pittsburgh; and Matthew Telarico, 21, Castle Rock, Colo.
• A 17-year-old Grove City High School student was charged May 23 with possession of a controlled substance and underage drinking after law enforcement was called to the school, police said.
Harrisville• Police are looking for the owners of two dogs that seriously injured or killed people’s pets in and around the borough on April 29, when they were found running at large.
One dog is a yellow Labrador retriever weighing 50 to 70 pounds with a dark red or brown collar. The other dog is described as looking like an Australian shepherd or heeler with a multi-colored coat with brown/black and gray/tan markings plus a collar and tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-735-2030.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City
• Victoria Houghtaling, 32, of 383 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township; at 12:38 p.m. May 1 on West Main Street at Brenckenridge Street, where her vehicle was stopped for a red light violation, police said.
She also had several active arrest warrants, and she was charged with driving during suspension related to DUI and several traffic violations, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
