POLICE, FIRE
Grove City
• A Grove City woman reported that someone entered her home on May 1 and stole prescription medication, police said.
• Michael Scott, 31, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on May 7 on West Main Street, police said.
• A Grove City woman reported that someone stole bank cards from her vehicle while it was parked at the Marathon gas station, 201 W. Main St., between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 8, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
