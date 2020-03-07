POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Brandon Smith, 38, of Farrell, was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 6 on North Broad Street. Police said he was driving without a license and was wanted on a warrant issued by state police in Crawford County.
• A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in juvenile court after police said he possessed marijuana at 2:31 p.m. Feb. 5 at Grove City High School.
State police, Butler
• Someone broke into a home at 5:57 p.m. Feb. 3 on West Park Road, Worth Township, and stole $295 worth of items including bed sheets, air mattresses, pillow and a sweatshirt, police said. The burglar broke a window to enter the residence, which caused $210 worth of damage. Anyone with information can call police at 724-284-8100.
State police, Mercer
• A 64-year-old East Lackawannock Township woman reported on Feb. 6 that she was scammed into buying $2,000 worth of Walmart gift cards, then directed to share the card information over the phone with someone claiming to help with computer updates, police said.
• Dennise Poeta, 55, of Mercer, received a retail theft citation after police said she stole $50 worth of merchandise at 5:59 p.m. Feb. 7 from Twice Blessed Thrift Shop, 533 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. Police said Poeta had been performing court-ordered community service.
• Police are investigating a report of a rape in Pine Township. Police did not release any other details.
• Edward Mazon, 19, of Stoneboro, was charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors after police said they investigated a report from Nov. 13 that he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old Sandy Lake girl in October.
• Rikky Corner, 19, of Mercer, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors after police said he was involved in an incident with a 13-year-old Grove City girl between Nov. 15 and 18 in Pine Township. Corner initially denied the allegations, then confessed, police said.
DRUNKEN DRIVINGARRESTS
State police, Butler
• Cindy Richter, 60, of Portersville; at 5:01 p.m. Jan. 15 on New Castle Road at Harlansburg Road, Worth Township, after police said a gas station employee reported that she was acting strangely.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
