POLICE NEWS
State police, Mercer
• Daniel Wain, 45, of Cleveland, was charged with escape after police said he failed to report as required to the Mercer County state parole office, 8362 Sharon Mercer Road, East Lackawannock Township, on Dec. 23 and 27.
• Someone stole an 18-year-old Apollo man’s vehicle on Nov. 4 from the area of South Madison Avenue and Pinchalong Road, Pine Township, police said in a release issued Dec. 29.
The vehicle, a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra, was recovered in Scott Township, Columbia County, soon after it went missing. The incident remains under investigation.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.