Helen Jean, 93, of Beaver Falls, Pa. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (12-29-19) at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Monday (12-30-19) in the funeral home with Rev. Bill Woodman officiating. Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Pine Township.