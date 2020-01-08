POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• A resident in the 400 block of Liberty Street reported at 12:44 p.m. Dec. 28 that someone egged their home and car between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 12:40 p.m. Dec. 28, police said. Anyone with information can call police at 724-458-7925.
• David Grossman, 33, of 319 Barkey Hoffman Road, Harrisville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two traffic citations after a traffic stop at 7:16 p.m. Dec. 30 near Stewart and Stockton avenues, police said.
State police, Butler
• Jeffrey Ford Jr., 27, of Slippery Rock, was charged with aggravated assault after a reported incident at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at a home in the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive, Oakland Township. Police said Ford pointed a gun at a man after an argument about Ford’s cat.
State police, Mercer
• Someone found a laundry basket containing several opened Christmas presents with discarded wrapping paper at 11:33 a.m. Dec. 31 at Sunoco, 850 Franklin Road, Jackson Township, police said. Anyone with information can call police at 724-662-6162.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
