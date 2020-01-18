POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• A delivery driver was bitten by a dog on Jan. 7 in the 200 block of Blaine Street, police said. Police issued a dog license citation to the dog’s owner, who was not identified. Police said they contacted the state dog warden.
State police, Mercer
• Christopher Clevenger, 43, of Oil City, was charged with prohibited sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities after police said he tried to buy a firearm at 6:49 p.m. Sept. 4 at Oulet Firearms, 1764 S. Center St. Ext., Springfield Township. He was denied the purchase after the Pennsylvania Instant Check System showed that he had previous criminal charges, police said.
• Someone broke a rear window Jan. 1 at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, Lackawannock Township, causing about $200 worth of damage, police said.
• A 42-year-old Pine Township man reported he ordered a gaming device on Dec. 14 for $392.19, and received an empty envelope from the seller in the mail, police said.
• Christine Figurel, 56, of Ellwood City, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 on Mercer New Castle Road at Cannery Road, Springfield Township, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
