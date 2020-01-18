Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will change to a rain and snow mix for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.