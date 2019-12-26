POLICE NEWS
State police, Mercer
• Two people were hurt after a tractor-trailer and a sport-utility vehicle collided at 11:28 a.m. Dec. 20 on Sheakleyville Road at Lake Wilhelm Road, New Vernon Township, police said.
Police said the SUV, driven by Kenneth Snedden, 64, of DuBois, was heading west on Lake Wilhelm and failed to stop at a stop sign, pulling into the path of the truck, which was north on Sheakleyville and driven by Jared M. Thompson, 34, of Greenville.
Kenneth Snedden was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, for treatment of unknown injuries. His passenger, Rebecca M. Snedden, 62, of DuBois, was treated at Grove City Medical Center, Pine Township, for unknown injuries.
Kenneth Snedden received a stop sign violation.
• A 15-year-old Stoneboro girl reported that she received Snapchat messages that were sexual in nature on Nov. 12, police said.
DRUNKEN DRIVINGARREST
Grove City
• Adam Coulson, 48, of 50 Spangler Lane, Grove City; at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 20 on Harvard Street; he received reckless driving and illegal racing citations, police said.
