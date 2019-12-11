POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Jeremy Joel Ramsay, 46, of 423 S. Center St., Grove City, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on the wrong side of the road, and a turning violation after a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 2 near West Poplar and South Center streets, police said.
• A resident in the 700 block of Rebecca Avenue reported at 4:19 p.m. Dec. 2 that someone stole packages from the porch the morning of Nov. 29, police said.
• Kelsey Sweeney, 27, of 1334 W. Main St., Apartment 12, Grove City, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and driving with expired registration after a traffic stop at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 1 on West Main Street, police said.
• Eric Rathburn, of 310 Elm St., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to his home at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 27 for a report of suspected drug activity, police said.
• A vehicle owned and driven by Daniel Chimiak, 50, of Grove City, damaged a building at 220 S. Broad St. at 10:36 a.m. Nov. 26, police said.
Police said the vehicle had a faulty brake system which, combined with driver error, led to the crash as the vehicle was leaving a parking space. Chimiak was cited with careless driving and violating brake regulations.
• Joshua Hindman, 34, of Clintonville, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, lighting violation, and expired registration after a traffic stop at 5:39 p.m. Dec. 3 on Center Street, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.