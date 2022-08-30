POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Michael James Beck, 22, of 209 Blaine St., Grove City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on a warrant for burglary and criminal trespass for a July 29 incident at a neighboring apartment, police said.
• Robin Hall, 49, of 109 McEwen Lane, Cherry Township, and Renee Simms, 56, of 136 Perrine Road, Wolf Creek Township, were charged with obstruction of justice after an incident at 7:10 p.m. July 3 on South Center Street, police said.
Police were pursuing a vehicle that was reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. They noted three people in the vehicle and confirmed the registration information then called off the chase for safety reasons.
Police later located the two passengers, Hall and Simms, who said that they did not know the driver. Police on July 10 identified the driver as Eric Dubois, 34, of 108 Slippery Rock Road, West Liberty.
Police said they determined that Hall and Simms know Dubois.
Police are reviewing security camera footage and ask anyone with information to call them at 724-458-7925.
• PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., was cited Aug. 12 with failure to control alarm devices for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period, police said.
• Joseph Hughes, 41, of 45 N. Mitchell Road, Shenango Township, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order after an incident on Aug. 11, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
