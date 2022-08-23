POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Zachary Carter Eckman, 32, and Katie Lynn Stoner, 31, of Kittanning, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:08 p.m. July 9, police said.
Police said they found crystal meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
The follow-up investigation revealed that the pair had stolen batteries from Ace Hardware, 816 W. Main St., Grove City. They were also charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft, police said.
• Joshua Peter, 36, of 270 Hartwick Road, Findley Township, was cited with retail theft and driving under suspension after police were called at 4:06 p.m. July 19 to Agway, 111 Breckenridge St., for a theft, police said.
• Johnny Edwardo Crespo Jr., 26, of Johnsonburg, Pa., was cited with disorderly conduct after an incident July 19 at Grove City Memorial Park, police said.
A witness reported that Crespo was running around in his underwear, using obscene language and kicking up gravel while driving, police said.
• Kwik Fill, 501 N. Broad St., was cited with failure to control alarm devices after police said they were dispatched to a false alarm at 3:35 a.m. July 19.
This was the business’ fourth false alarm over the past year, police said.
• Paula Jane Adams, of 301 S. Broad St., Grove City, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after police said they investigated a disturbance at her apartment building.
• PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., was cited Aug. 6 with failure to control alarm devices for permitting more than 10 false alarms in 12 months, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
