POLICE, FIRE
State police, Butler
• Cody A. Isaacson, 28, of Slippery Rock, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after his westbound pickup truck hit a culvert in a ditch at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 12 on Turk Road, Brady Township, police said.
State police, Mercer
• A 16-year-old Grove City boy was charged with retail theft for stealing nearly $120 worth of merchandise on March 4 from Walmart, 1566 W. Main St. Extension, Pine Township, police said.
The boy had run away from George Junior Republic between March 1 and 3, police said.
• Someone used a 35-year-old Coolspring Township man’s SSI credit card to make an unauthorized purchase on March 13 at a Coolspring Township grocery store, police said.
The man said he lost his card on March 10, and he reported it missing. The card company said it was used to buy $150 worth of items and possibly to obtain $20 cash back – his personal identification number was used.
The man said he never gave that number to anyone, nor was it written down on the card, police said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING ARRESTS
State police, Butler
• Darren Monn, 34, of Prospect; at 1:38 a.m. March 14 on William Flynn Highway at Muddy Creek Drive, Brady Township, police said.
State police, New Castle
• William J. Hedglin, 52, of New Castle; at 9:04 p.m. March 5 on Frew Mill Road, Slippery Rock Township, where his sport-utility vehicle hit several mailboxes, police said.
Hedglin reported minor injuries, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
