POLICE, FIRE
Grove City
• A resident in the 300 block of College Avenue reported on April 15 that someone stole a package from his doorstep on April 7 or 8. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-458-7925.
• Bobbie Jo Francis, 50, of Kennerdell, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and illegal sale or transfer of firearms after she tried to buy a firearm on Jan. 4 from Morris Muzzleloading, 1205 W. Main St.; she is prohibited from buying firearms, police said.
• Justin Gallagher, 51, of 711 Beatty St., was arrested on April 17 for violating a protection-from-abuse order on April 16 and 17 at a home on Tidball Avenue, police said.
• A woman reported that someone was loitering on her property in the 800 block of Tidball Avenue on April 21, police said.
The suspect was seen on a security camera entering an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
• A woman reported that someone entered her garage in the 400 block of Tidball Avenue on April 21 and stole money from a vehicle parked inside, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
• A man reported that someone on April 21 broke into his vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of South Center Street; some money was stolen, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
State police, Mercer
• A 23-year-old Liberty Township man reported that someone on March 4 stole a Moultree deer feeder valued at $98 from a field at his home in the 2100 block of Mercer Butler Pike, police said.
• Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened between 10 p.m. March 2 and 8 a.m. March 3 on Old Mercer Road at Veterans Road, Springfield Township.
A man who lives there reported his property was damaged by what he believes to have been a dark green Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured between 2005 and 2010; it would have heavy front end damage, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
