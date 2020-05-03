POLICE, FIRE
Grove City
• Andrew Jones, 26, of 541 Liberty St., Grove City, was issued failure to obey dog leash requirements and animal defecation citations after a reported incident at 5:02 p.m. April 19 in the 400 block of Liberty Street. Police said Jones was seen on camera walking his dog without a leash and that he failed to clean up after the dog.
• A 16-year-old Grove City boy was charged with retail theft after police said he stole food from the Marathon gas station-convenience store, 201 W. Main St., just before 3 a.m. April 14.
State police, Mercer
• Charles Brady, 48, of Mercer, was charged with criminal mischief after a reported incident at 10:04 p.m. Feb. 8 at a home in the 300 block of North Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. Police said security camera video showed Brady throwing an object, which caused $529 worth of damage, at a vehicle.
• Owen Venesky, 28, of Edinboro, was cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after police said he caused a disturbance at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 22 at Marriott TownePlace Suites, 231 Westside Square Drive, Springfield Township.
• Damon Danjou, 29, of Hadley, was charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors after reported incidents between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10 in Sheakleyville. Police said the parents of a 17-year-old girl discovered that she had been in communication with Danjou.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ARRESTS
State police, Butler
• Demarco G. Francis, 20, of Oil City, at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 22 on Kiester Road at Harmony Road, Slippery Rock Township, where police said his westbound sport-utility vehicle hit an SUV driven by Samantha L. Bauer, 23, of Murrysville, Westmoreland County. Police said Francis was speeding when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His SUV hit a utility pole and rolled onto the roof, and Bauer’s SUV came to a stop in an embankment. Both drivers reported minor injuries, and Francis was taken to AHN Grove City, Pine Township, police said.
In a separate reported incident, State police in Mercer reported that Francis caused a disturbance at 2:54 a.m. in the AHN Grove City hospital emergency room. He was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal mischief.
State police, Mercer
• David Wanner, 46, of Mercer, at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 13 on Mercer West Middlesex Road just west of Stoner Drive, Lackawannock Township, where police said he crashed his westbound pickup truck. Police said Wanner lost control of the truck on the wet road. The truck hit a mailbox, culvert and ditch before rolling onto its roof.
