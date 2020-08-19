Grove City
• Caleb Mason, 19, of 882 N. Broad St. Ext., Pine Township, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol and several traffic violations after a traffic stop on Aug. 1 on South Center Street, police said.
Police said Mason had a “substantial amount” of drugs and cash.
• A vehicle key fob and several attachments were found at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 1 at Grove City Memorial Park and taken to police. The owner can claim it at the police station after providing a description.
• Daniel Mortland, 33, whose provided address is the Park Motel, 1334 W. Main St., was taken into custody at 9 a.m. July 31 at the motel on a fugitive warrant out of Trumbull County, police said.
• Omar Basyoni Elsheikh, 30, of 446 McConnell St., Grove City, was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended for a DUI-related incident, driving without a license and a traffic control violation after a traffic stop on Aug. 4 at an undisclosed location, police said.
• Joseph Dagres Jr., 45, of of 207 N. Broad St., was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police said he hit a woman in the face on Aug. 2 at his home.
• Hollie Kline, 37, of 303 W. Main St., Grove City, was taken into custody on July 30 on Elm Street on a warrant, police said.
• Austin L. Franklin, 20, of 1322 W. Main St., Grove City, was charged with purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped on Aug. 1 in the borough, police said.
• Matthew Bovard, 22, of 612 Forest Drive, Grove City, was cited with public intoxication. Police said they were called at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 8 to a home in the 100 block of North Broad Street, where Bovard allegedly opened the door and left.
• Sarah J. Williams, 23, of 220 E. Pine St., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after police said they went to her home at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 10 on an unrelated matter.
• Theresa Anne Burd, 38, of Butler, was charged with retail theft for stealing two pairs of sunglasses valued at $439 on Aug. 10 from Dittman Eyecare, 808 W. Main St. Police said she was captured on a security camera putting the items into a bag without paying.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• Bruce Firm, 65, of 221 S. Broad St., Apartment A, Grove City; at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 5. Police said he crashed his bicycle while under the influence of alcohol on West Main Street at Spring Street. He also received public intoxication and open container citations, police said.
• Gary Wray Jr., 33, of 414 Houston Ave., Harrisville; at 2:45 a.m. July 12 on West Main Street, where his vehicle was stopped for a code violation, police said.
Police said they found 50 stamp bags of heroin inside the vehicle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Wray was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His passenger, Robert “Gunner” Martin, 31, of 370 Brent Road, Liberty Township, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
