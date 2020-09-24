Grove City
• Timothy Edward Moles, 53, of Salem, Ore., was charged with open lewdness after an incident at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the parking lot of Country Fair, 228 W. Main St., police said.
Police responded to a report of a nude male sitting in his vehicle at the gas station and convenience store. They made contact with Moles, who was “completely nude with no reasonable explanation for being in such a state,” and in plain view of customers at the business, police said.
• Abigail Swift, 24, of 915½ Sunset Ave., was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic dispute on Sept. 13 at her home, where she reportedly assaulted a man, police said.
• Richard N. Olszewski, 39, of 139½ S. Broad St., Apartment B, Grove City, was cited with public drunkenness after he was seen walking into traffic while extremely intoxicated, police said.
• Nichole Rust, 41, of 205½ N. Broad St., Grove City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8 on a bench warrant from Mercer County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear, police said.
• One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. Sept. 15 on South Center Street at West Pine Street, police said.
A vehicle driven by Brian Kautzman, 36, of 229 E. Pine St., Grove City, hit one driven by Daniel Patton, 59, of 380 Patton Road, Sandy Lake.
Kautzman reported neck pain and was treated at AHN Grove City, Pine Township. He was cited with driving without valid inspection.
Both drivers claimed to have had a green light. Police are asking for any witnesses to to contact them at 724-458-7925.
• No one was hurt when a vehicle hit the west side of the Rite Aid pharmacy building, 126 W. Main St., at 8:49 p.m. Sept. 19, police said.
The driver, James Bibza, 70, of 831 N. Liberty Road, Pine Township, reportedly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while entering a parking space, police said.
• James Rowe Amon, 20, of 441B Shenango St., Mercer, was cited with underage drinking after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation at 2:34 a.m. Sept. 19 on West Main Street, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City
• Vincent Loccisano, 22, of Ellwood City; at Sept. 11 after a traffic stop for an equipment violation at an undisclosed location, police said.
• Anna Renae Soehnlen, 34, of 805 Liberty St., Grove City; at 3:47 a.m. Sept. 13 on South Center Street and West Pine Street, police said.
• Thomas Eugene Miller II, 30 of 40 Kayser Lane, Stoneboro; at 12:32 a.m. Sept. 16 on College Avenue near Elm Street, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
