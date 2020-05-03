A Pine Township man has been accused of throwing his child “in a fit of rage.”
Kody Lewis Wilson, 32, of 1320 W. Main St., Lot 4, was charged March 23 by state police with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing April 1 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Wilson’s Common Pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. June 2 with Judge John C. Reed. Wilson is free on bond.
Police were dispatched at 10:16 p.m. March 22 to the mobile home park where Wilson lives for a report of several men and women arguing in the area of lot 4, according to court documents.
Police obtained their information, and the trooper was parked near the exit with the cruiser’s windows down while he typed up the report.
About 10 minutes later, he heard shouting from the area of lot 4. One woman told him that several people were arguing about trash being thrown across the driveway.
The woman told police that she saw Wilson take his 18-month-old daughter and “throw her across the living room at/onto the couch.”
The child immediately started screaming and crying, and the woman took the girl to another part of the mobile home park.
The woman said that Wilson had not been playing with the child, and that he threw the child in a fit of rage.
