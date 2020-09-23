COURTS
District Judge
William S. O’Donnell,
Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Justin Angerett, 29, of Butler; state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disregarding traffic lane, turning violation and careless driving held for court.
Emily Lyn Boczar, 22, of North Huntingdon; state police charges of theft by deception and retail theft held for court.
Marcus Tanner McCall, 23, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of drunken driving, disregarding traffic lane, speeding and driving without inspection waived to court.
Grace Elizabeth Rudish, 19, of Harrisville; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding, careless driving and failure to use safety belt waived to court.
Kimberly Dawn Soccorsi, 41, of Crafton, W.Va.; state police charges of theft by deception and access device fraud waived to court.
Gregg George Simmen, 49, of Greensburg; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and disorderly conduct waived to court.
Kyle Dean Vidovich, 31, of Franklin; Slippery Rock police charges of making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct held for court.
District Judge
D. Neil McEwen,
Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Brian Thomas Fiedler Jr., 33, of Grove City; pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of possession of a controlled substance; one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and 18 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn; sentenced to one year of state probation and ordered to pay $436.75 in fines and court costs.
Matthew Aaron Haefner, 42, of Parker, Pa.; pleaded guilty to Grove City police charges of giving false identification to a law enforcement officer and failure to carry registration; charges of obscured plates, displaying plate card in improper vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and driving without inspection withdrawn; sentenced to one year of state probation and ordered to pay $311.75 in fines and court costs.
Kelley Marie Huling, 49, of Grove City; pleaded guilty to state police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use withdrawn; ordered to pay $586.75 in fines and court costs.
Michael Lee King, 48, of Grove City; pleaded guilty to state police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; ordered to pay $386.75 in fines and court costs.
Joseph Leroy Swartz, 74, of Grove City; pleaded guilty to state police charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license; charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving with a suspended or revoked license – second violation, stop sign violation, careless driving and failure of driver and front seat occupant to wear safety belts withdrawn; ordered to pay $786.75 in fines and court costs.
