COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Lana Alicia Akerly, 28, of Erie; state police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia waived to court; free on bond.
• Fedrico David Astudillo, 53, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and six counts each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; free on bond.
• Dalton Russell Boggs, 24, of Mercer; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, and driving with suspended registration held for court; free on bond.
• Robert Michael Codispot Jr., 31, of Butler; Grove City police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, careless driving, disregarding single traffic lane, and disregarding three lanes of traffic held for court; free on bond.
• Marlin D. Hostetler, 23, of Sharon; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, disregarding single traffic lane, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; free on bond.
• Dale Shawn McKinley, 58, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, disregarding single traffic lane, and careless driving held for court; free on bond.
• John David Spence, 56, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of drunken driving, failure to keep right, and turning violation held for court; free on bond.
