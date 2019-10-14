COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Abigail Joy Bert, 20, of Portersville; state police charges of drunken driving, disregarding traffic lane, following too closely, failure to use safety belt, and driving without inspection waived to court.
Tyler Alan Bowen, 21, of New Wilmington; state police charges of possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without inspection held for court.
Christopher Todd Chase, 32, of Prospect; state police charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest held for court.
Lewis Ernest Davis, 19, of Creighton; state police charges of drunken driving, driving without insurance, and following too closely waived to court.
Bruce Donald Kleeman, 63, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of drunken driving, failure to keep right, driving at unsafe speed, speeding, careless driving, and failure to use safety belt waived to court.
Michael J. Kokolis, 37, of New Castle; state police charges of possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, drunken driving, speeding, and careless driving waived to court.
Harold Edward McGhee, 55, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment waived to court.
Enrico James Parenti, 28, of Harrisville; pleaded guilty to state police charge of theft by unlawful taking.
Shyla Marie Rhodes, 23, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, and careless driving waived to court.
Jacob S. Shipton, 22, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and driving without registration waived to court.
Danya Luanne Vignoli, 30, of Pulaski; pleaded guilty to state police charge of theft by deception.
Jacob Dylan Winter, 27, of New Wilmington; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, disregarding traffic lane, failure to use safety belt, and driving without inspection certificate waived to court.
