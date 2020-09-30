COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Donner Max Johnson, 56, of Harrisville; pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of disorderly conduct; charges of materially false written statement and statement under penalty withdrawn; ordered to pay $586.75 in fines and court costs.
Christopher Andrew McCarl, 20, of Grove City; pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of theft by unlawful taking; sentenced to one year of state probation and ordered to pay $416.75 in fines and court costs.
David A. Ritenour, 37, of Linesville; pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of statement under penalty; materially false written statement charge withdrawn; ordered to pay $436.75 in fines and court costs.
Jewel Elizabeth Wells, 19, of Jackson Center; pleaded guilty to Grove City police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; ordered to pay $642.75 in fines and court costs.
