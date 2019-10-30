COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Shelli Lynn Craig, 50, of Mercer; Grove City police charges of drunken driving and driving without a license held for court; free on bond.
• Dustin Phillip Miller, 27, of Slippery Rock; Grove City police charges of drunken driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without valid inspection, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; free on bond.
• Anthony Lee Perri, 27, of Butler; state police charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, stalking, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and strangulation held for court; aggravated assault charge withdrawn; free on bond.
• Robert Aaron Rider Jr., 41, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of simple assault and harassment held for court; free on bond.
• Adam Bassam Salim, 19, of Parma Heights, Ohio; two state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; free on bond.
• Hunter Blaise Sevin, 19, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages by a minor, turning violation, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; free on bond.
• Wyatt Edward Womer, 18, of Jackson Center; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, drunken driving as a minor, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages by a minor, disregarding single traffic lane, stop sign violation, speeding, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident or damage to vehicle, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and failure of driver and front seat occupant to use safety belt held for court; free on bond.
