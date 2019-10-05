COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Devin Jacob Blair, 31, of Grove City; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding single traffic lane, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance waived to court; free on bond.
• Danny Lee Gilbert, 43, of Oil City; Grove City police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, obstructed window, improperly displaying plate, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; free on bond.
• David Russell Glenn Jr., 57, of Grove City; state police charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment and aggravated assault held for court; free on bond.
• Michelle Resto-Santiago, 26, of New Castle; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, improper sunscreening, and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; free on bond.
• Isaac Luis Stevenson, 20, of Grove City; state police charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving without insurance, disregarding single traffic lane, following too closely, speeding, careless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, and failure to notify police of accident held for court; free on bond.
