COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Deleonna Gwennette Childs, 20, of Cleveland; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and speeding waived to court; free on bond.
• Reese Logan Eakin, 20, of Cambridge Springs; state police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding waived to court; free on bond.
• George Girard Latkey, 42, of Grove City; state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving unregistered vehicle, disregarding single traffic lane, careless driving, and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property held for court; free on bond.
• Edward Trey Maris, 18, of Grove City; state police charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment held for court; returned to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
• Garry Lamarr Thomas, 48, of Woodbridge, Va.; state police charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, drunken driving, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, disregarding single traffic lane, careless driving, and drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level held for court; charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance withdrawn.
• Jeff Yudi Weng, 42, of Bettendorf, Iowa; state police charge of possession or transportation of liquor or alcohol held for court; released under own recognizance.
