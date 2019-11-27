COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Ashley Lynn Anderson, 27, of Slippery Rock; state police charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution waived to court.
• Paul William Benson, 27, of Harmony; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court.
• James Andrew Cogley, 41, of Butler; state police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
• Dominic Joseph Gargiulo, 21, of Volant; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving, and driving without registration and certificate of title waived to court.
• Cody Alan Isaacson, 27, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, intimidation of witnesses or victims, criminal mischief, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension, trail or punishment, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats held for court.
• Jeffery Douglas Isbell, 28, of Mercer; state police charges of accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, disregarding traffic lane, following too closely, turning violation, careless driving, failure to stop and give information and render aid, and failure to notify police of accident waived to court.
• Jermaine Landell Jett, 20, of Natrona Heights; state police charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, intentionally possessing a controlled substance, drunken driving, possession of weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of alcohol by a minor, carrying a false identification card, failure to keep right, careless driving, and reckless driving waived to court.
• Jordyn Elizabeth Katic, 19, of Gibsonia; state police charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of alcohol by a minor waived to court.
• Allison Rene Mathews, 23, of Butler; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and driving without registration and certificate of title waived to court.
• Ashlyn Marie Vlassich, 33, of New Castle; state police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
