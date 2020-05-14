COURTS
District Judge
William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Richard J. Ballard, 46, of Clintonville; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and disregarding traffic lane waived to court.
Anthony Michael Bogaski Sr., 21, of Pittsburgh; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and speeding waived to court.
Daniel Andrew Dyson, 28, of Pelham, Ala.; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and disregarding traffic lane waived to court.
William Blake Hennessy, 59, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and speeding waived to court.
Andrew Edward McCullum, 19, of Erie; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving held for court.
Isaac D. Morrison, 31, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and disregarding traffic lane held for court. Also charged by state police with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct; charges waived to court.
Jakob Matthew Myers, 19, of Mercer; state police charges of drunken driving, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of alcohol by a minor, failure to carry license, disregarding traffic lane, speeding, careless driving and failure to use safety belt waived to court.
Dewellah Star Nicoloff, 44, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and disregarding traffic lane waived to court.
Cindy Ann Richter, 61, of Portersville; state police charge drunken driving waived to court.
Zion Aengus Scriven, 22, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and disregarding traffic lane waived to court.
Richard Alan Wass, 21, of Fombell; Slippery Rock police charge of drunken driving waived to court.
