COURTS
District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Hannah Maria Bumbaco, 23, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level and disregarding traffic lane held for court; free on bond.
Michael W. Crowley, 63, of Mercer; state police charges of drunken driving, failure to obey traffic control device and stop sign violation held for court; free on bond.
Ronald J. McCandless, 57, of Sandy Lake; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, disregarding traffic lane, speeding and careless driving held for court; free on bond.
Gregory William McFadden, 22, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without headlights and driving without insurance held for court; returned to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Justin Tyler Milliren, 22, of Mercer; state police charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and two counts each of harassment and criminal mischief waived to court; free on bond.
Aaron M. Nazif, 45, of Mars; state police charges of careless driving, trespass by motor vehicle and drunken driving held for court; free on bond.
Derek Lee Richael, 28, of Stoneboro; state police charges of drunken driving, public drunkenness, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, failure to notify change in address, driving unregistered vehicle and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; free on bond.
Erjah Omair Sudduth-Jones, 18, of Verona, Pa.; state police charges of aggravated assault and two counts each of simple assault and harassment held for court; free on bond.
Common Pleas Judge
Daniel P. Wallace
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Sarah Ann Trumphour, 33, 4414 Stewart Ave., Grove City, pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of person less than 16 years of age and was sentenced to 11 and a half months in jail, court costs and 10 years probation.
Samantha Brianne Bish, 30, of 465 Jamisonville Road, Butler, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, sentenced to 5 days confinement, court costs and 5 months 25 days probation; pleaded no contest to driving with suspended or revoked license, no further penalty; other charges dismissed.
Roger Stephen Dalo, 72, of 55 Thompson Road, Mercer, pleaded no contest to defiant trespass actual communication, sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs.
In a separate case, Dalo pleaded no contest to indecent exposure, sentenced to 139 days to 2 years less than 1 day confinement and court costs.
In another case, Dalo pleaded no contest to indecent exposure, sentenced to 2 years probation.
Sarah Ann Trumphour, 33, of 414 Stewart Ave., Grove City, pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation, sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months confinement, 5 years probation and court costs.
In a separate case, Trumphour pleaded guilty to access of device issued to another who did not authorize use, sentenced to 5 years probation and court costs.
Common Pleas Judge Neil D. McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Eriks E. Blaus, 64, of 913 Apache Trail, Mercer, pleaded no contest to harassment charges and will serve one year probation and pay court costs; terroristic threat charges were dismissed.
Brock Joseph O’Toole, 20, of 794 North Broad St., Grove City, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and sentenced to 3 to 8 years in jail and court costs; assault, endangering welfare of children and other charges nolle processed.
