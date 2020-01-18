COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Albert Paul Fleeger, 45, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charge of driving under the influence waived to court.
• Fiore Vante Genovese Jr., 20, of Pittsburgh; state police charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, public drunkenness, and purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of alcohol by a minor waived to court.
• Blake Michael Jesteadt, 21, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding traffic lane, and careless driving waived to court.
• Thomas Jacob McGinnis, 61, of Vandergrift; state police charges of defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime, harassment, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass waived to court.
• Melissa Rae McKinney, 51, of Harrisville; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, disregarding traffic lane, and careless driving waived to court.
• Anthony Paul Pisano, 28, of New Castle; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding traffic lane waived to court.
• Bailey Ann Wilson, 21, of Zelienople; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property waived to court.
• Randall A. Yockey, 54, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without registration waived to court.
