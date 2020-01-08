COURTS
District Judge Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Aaron Edward Arbogast, 28, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, using improper class of license, disregarding single traffic lane, speeding, and careless driving held for court; free on bond.
Rudy A. Byler, 26, of Stoneboro; state police charges of drunken driving, accident involving death or personal injury, disregarding single traffic lane, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident involving injury or death, failure of driver and front seat occupant to use safety belt, and driving without valid inspection held for court; free on bond.
Glen Robert Greaves, 62, of Kennerdell; Grove City police charges of resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, and two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct held for court; free on bond.
Kayleann Priester, 19, of Grove City; Grove City police charge of possession of marijuana held for court; two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn.
Earl Emmett Skelton III, 54, of West Springfield, Pa.; state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, disregarding single traffic lane, and careless driving held for court; free on bond.
Corey G. White, 40, of Youngstown; state police charge of retail theft waived to court; free on bond.
