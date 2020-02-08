COURTS
District Judge Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Dakota James Emery, 24, of Grove City; state police charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia; returned to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Katana Ryn Gleason, 36, of Mercer; state police charges of making repairs to or selling offensive weapon and retail theft waived to court; free on bond.
Kelsy Lee Hurley, 38, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, disregarding single traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving held for court; free on bond.
Matthew James Morris, 47, of Grove City; state police charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment held for court; aggravated assault charge withdrawn; returned to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.
Denis A. Pitersabreu, 26, of Bronx, N.Y.; state police charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and false identification to law enforcement officer waived for court; free on bond.
Eric J. Rathbun, 36, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; free on bond.
William Russell Silvis Sr., 43, of Jackson Center; state police charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, three counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; aggravated assault charge withdrawn; free on bond.
