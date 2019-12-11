COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Howard Garret Ball, 21, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, stop sign violation, and failure to use safety belt waived to court.
• Joshua Todd Bennett, 29, of Portersville; Slippery Rock police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, lighting violation, and violations of use of certificate of inspection waived to court.
• David Paul Dickerson Jr., 37, of Erie; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and driving without registration and certificate of title held for court.
• James Richard Getz, 51, of Harrisville; state police charges of false reports to law enforcement authorities and disorderly conduct waived to court.
• Michael Kevin Kelly, 55, of West Sunbury; state police charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, harassment, disorderly conduct, and driving with a suspended or revoked license waived to court.
• William Patrick Midberry, 38, of Butler; state police charge of theft by deception waived to court.
• Ethan Jajuan Shomo, 20, of Pittsburgh; state police charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to stop at red signal, and careless driving waived to court.
• Cameron Chase Spadacene, 24, of Erie; Slippery Rock University police charges of resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness waived to court.
• Janelle Elizabeth Toy, 22, of Parker; Slippery Rock University police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and lighting violation held for court.
• Todd E. Ussack, 52, of Pittsburgh; Slippery Rock University police charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property waived to court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.