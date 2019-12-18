COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• Erin Ada Baker, 40, of Franklin; state police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving, and reckless driving held for court; free on bond.
• Michael J. Churilla, 44, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of two counts each of theft by deception, retail theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license held for court; free on bond.
• Lisa Lynn McCoy, 56, of Greenville; state police charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property held for court; free on bond.
• Melissa Rae McKinney, 51, of Harrisville; state police charge of drunken driving held for court; free on bond.
• Samantha Rae Simon, 34, of Sharon; Grove City police charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to comply with exhaust requirements, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and speeding held for court; free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.