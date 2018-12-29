COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Christina Marie Borrero, 35, of Erie; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, careless driving, and reckless driving waived to court; free on bond.
Zachary Alexander Feeley, 22, of New Castle; Grove City police charges of drunken driving, improper stop, careless driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; free on bond.
John Douglas Hedglin, 54, of Grove City; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, driving with a suspended license, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; free on bond.
Joshua John Lauer, 31, of Oil City; state police charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement officer, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia held for court; free on bond.
