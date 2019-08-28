COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Richard Allen Biondo, 44, of Prospect; state police charges of drunken driving, driving without a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, limitations on overtaking on the left and careless driving waived to court.
Thomas Michael Bishop, 35, of Butler; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving and disregarding traffic lane waived to court.
Russell James Brandon, 28, of Butler; state police charges of drunken driving, speeding and careless driving waived to court.
Brian Lee Crawford, 34, of Slippery Rock; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving, careless driving, improper pass and driving without registration and certificate of title waived to court.
Derek James Ezatoff, 27, of Butler; state police charges of drunken driving, careless driving and failure to use hazard lights waived to court.
Andrew David Fuchs, 32, of Slippery Rock; state police charges of drunken driving, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving waived to court.
Dillon Bruce Griffith, 21, of New Wilmington; Slippery Rock University police charges of drunken driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and lighting violation waived to court.
Zoe Elizabeth Roman, 21, of Masury; Slippery Rock University police charges of drunken driving and use/possession of drug paraphernalia waived to court.
Justin Duane White, 27, of Grove City; Slippery Rock police charges of drunken driving, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane held for court.
