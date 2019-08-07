COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Dwane Lamont Brown Jr., 21, of New Wilmington; state police charges of drunken driving and turning violation waived to court.
Teresa Eileen Collins, 33, of Butler; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, drunken driving, driving without a license, failure to notify change in address, driving with suspended or revoked license, and careless driving waived to court.
Austin Jay Greathouse, 24, of Butler; state police charges of drunken driving and failure to keep right waived to court.
