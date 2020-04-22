COURTS
District Judge William S. O’Donnell,Slippery Rock
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Ashley Marie Ayres, 30, of Prospect; pleaded guilty to state police charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Michael Brannon, 25, of Bradford Woods; state police charge of drunken driving held for court.
Joanna Kay Wetzl, 34, of Mercer; Slippery Rock police charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, drunken driving and disregarding traffic lane held for court.
