COURTS
District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
• David Wilhelm Barth, 19, of Wexford; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to carry registration, speeding, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages held for court; free on bond.
• Michelle Lynn Figueroa, 28, of Coraopolis; state police charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance held for court; free on bond.
• Jamie Marie Forrester, 37, of Polk; state police charges of drunken driving, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level, disregarding single traffic lane and failure of driver and front seat occupant to use safety belt held for court; free on bond.
• Jacob Kristopher Hopkins, 26, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of six counts of access device fraud held for court; free on bond.
• Ronald Earl Jones, 48, of Grove City; Grove City police charges of simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment held for court; free on bond.
