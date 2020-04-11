PITTSBURGH — The doctor who has served as the public face of UPMC’s COVID-19 response said Thursday that the disease’s medical demands were likely to peak this weekend in Pennsylvania.
And the medical systems will likely weather the storm.
“Based on all the actions, the social distancing and other public health measures, it looks like we’ve flattened the curve,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC’s director of emergency medicine. “We’re not seeing the spikes we’re seeing in other parts of the country.
“We see the possibility for a manageable future.”
Through Thursday, 7,376 people had been tested throughout the UPMC system, with 592 positive results, a rate of about 8 percent.
The UPMC system has 97 COVID-19 patients in various stages of treatment at all of its hospitals. That breaks down as 53 at its southwestern Pennsylvania hospitals, 26 at central Pennsylvania hospitals, and the rest in northwestern or south-central Pennsylvania, and in Maryland.
The bulk of UPMC’s southwestern Pennsylvania COVID-19 patients are at UPMC Presbyterian, and UPMC Passavant hospitals. Yealy said UPMC does not have a designated COVID-19 treatment hospital and the congregation of patients at Presbyterian and Passavant, north of Pittsburgh in McCandless, is a matter of offering treatment options as close to home as possible.
He said the UPMC system has “ample” supplies of protective equipment, including gowns, masks and gloves, and capacity for treating the peak demand.
