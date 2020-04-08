WHEATLAND – “It really hasn’t changed that much,” truck driver Brian Mihalina said as he chained a load of steel coils to a trailer and covered them with a tarp Wednesday before hitting the road for Wyoming, N.Y., near Rochester.
“You have to keep your distance and do the paperwork in the truck, but otherwise it’s pretty much the same,” said Mihalina, who drives for Yourga Trucking Inc. in Wheatland.
Despite non-essential businesses closing and people being urged to stay home if possible, the area’s trucking companies are keeping both their trucks on the road and their drivers employed.
Trying to keep things business-as-usual as much as possible, Yourga’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Marc Buskirk said some other precautions include having the truck drivers call in instead of going into the office, as well as maintaining social distances.
So far, only a couple of Yourga’s customers have temporarily closed their operations, Buskirk said. The rest are carrying on with similar precautions, such as having the drivers call-in ahead of their arrival instead of going to a shipping office.
“We’d do the chaining and tarping, but the customer will handle the unloading,” Buskirk said.
Yourga’s fleet of trucks is all flatbeds that carry loads such as iron and steel products. Each driver is assigned to a specific truck. This prevents multiple people from having to use the same truck, which helps make the precautions of social distancing and calling instead of entering offices a smooth transition for the drivers, Buskirk said.
“I haven’t heard of any issues whatsoever,” Buskirk said.
At the trucking company Nick Strimbu Inc., in Masury, President Bill Strimbu said its business is about 25 percent flatbed loads like Yourga, but 75 percent refrigerated loads – perishable food products being delivered to grocery and big-box stores, distribution centers and food banks.
Strimbu employs about 110 drivers, and Strimbu said they deliver across the Eastern seaboard, from as far south as Florida to far west as North Dakota.
“Our drivers take it very personally, because they know how important it is,” Strimbu said.
The truckers’ continued delivery of those foodstuffs has not gone unnoticed, Strimbu said.
One driver who had a flat tire near Harrisburg had a lady stop by with a bag of McDonald’s food after she drove past and saw the disabled rig. Another truck driver on a route to Empire Cheese in New York had the staff get them food as well, Strimbu said. And the drivers are glad to receive such showing of appreciation, he said.
“We’re in uncertain times, so we’re going to keep trying the best we can,” Strimbu said.
