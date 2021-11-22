HARRISVILLE — Gigi’s Goodie Bags are gifts that keep on giving.
“I constantly get packages in the mail,” Lisa Blom said of the donations she receives.
Mrs. Blom, also known as “Gigi,” started making the special bags in 2019 soon after her grandson, the late Aldon Blom, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer.
The handmade fabric bags are personalized and contain items like toys, coloring books, puzzles and more — things that can keep a patient busy during downtime and appointments.
Mrs. Blom sews all of the bags and has made more than 220, sending them all over the country to DIPG patients.
Most individuals with the disease are children, and Mrs. Blom often posts updates about the bags, donations and recipients on her Facebook page: “Gigi’s Goodie Bags.”
She continues to put together the bags in Aldon’s memory; he passed away April 19, 2020, at the age of 3.
She’s able to continue sharing the bags because of the community’s generosity, which included a donation drive held this summer at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest in Harrisville.
“It still blows me away,” said Mrs. Blom, who lives in Pine Township with her husband Frank.
Her good friend Katie Henricks is the campground’s kitchen supervisor; it was her idea to try and round up donations from the campers.
“That’s Katie,” Mrs. Blom said.
The Blom family, including Aldon’s father Josh Blom, recently met with Henricks, the camp staff and Yogi Bear at Kozy Rest to accept the donations, which filled a picnic table and then some.
Campers gave monetary donations plus small toys, stuffed animals, crayons, activity books, bubbles, stickers, Play-Doh and more.
Those who donated were entered to win a free stay at the campground. Yogi helped draw the winner’s name: Bryson Bears.
“Anybody who hears about it wants to help,” said Tayler Eusebio, the campground’s office manager.
Henricks then presented the Bloms with her own donation: all of her tip money that she had been saving.
There were tears and hugs all around with the Bloms saying that every little bit helps.
“Our goal is for everybody to know about Aldon,” Mrs. Blom said.
“We’re glad we could be a part of your journey,” Eusebio said.
While the campground is closed for the season, those wishing to donate can contact Eusebio at the main office at 724-735-2417 to arrange a donation drop-off.
