JACKSON CENTER – Peggy Hilton lit the third Advent candle in the Vincent United Methodist Church, and Doug Hilton was reader.
Peggy was also organist/pianist for the Dec. 15 worship service. Logan Williams was acolyte. Rev. Janet Pratt's message included to replace complaining with joy.
The United Methodist Women of the church were packing fruit baskets the following day.
The Methodists United in Faith Christmas Eve Unity service will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 in the Stoneboro United Methodist Church.
"Do You Hear the Angels," a special service, will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at Vincent United Methodist. Guest vocalist will be Hannah Pratt Sledge. A covered dish meal will follow in the social room.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, New Vernon Township, will host the New Year's Eve service at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 with white elephant gift exchange and a covered dish dinner.
"The Supper Table," a new fellowship endeavor by the Methodists United in Faith, is planned for the first and third Thursdays of each month, beginning in January at the Manor in Stoneboro.
The Jackson Center Presbyterian handbell choir will play at the Dec. 22 worship which begins at 9:15 a.m. Jane Buckley directs the musical group.
The sanctuary's Christmas décor includes 24 poinsettias arranged by Darlene Dorogy.
Christmas Eve service in the church will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. A special guest pianist will provide music.
At the Dec. 29 morning worship, Richard Croskey will be guest pianist for the service.
The Jan.19 Sunday worship service will begin at 11 a.m. (that Sunday only), and immediately following there will be a 90th birthday party for Ida Jane Bachelder.
The occasion will be hosted by her family in the church fellowship hall. No gifts, but cards would be nice.
