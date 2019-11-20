Church fills gift boxes for kids

The Jackson Center Presbyterian Church fellowship hall was filled with an abundance of gift items to be packed into “Operation Christmas Child” shoe boxes on Saturday.
Fifty boxes were filled by congregation attendees.
The Rev. Charles Crane said the yearly endeavor is part of Samaritan’s Purse, which is directed by the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of evangelist, the late Rev. Billy Graham.
Rev. Crane said the filled gift boxes are sent all over the world as an evangelism tool.
The boxes were marked for either a girl or a boy, and there were three age groups from which to choose.
Following the packing, the group enjoyed lunch: homemade soups, sandwiches, salad, fruits, desserts and beverages, including cider.
Assisting the group were Sharon and Hannah Crane.
For more information about the Operation Christmas Child, Rev. Crane said to go to OCC.ORG on the internet.
