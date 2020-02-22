MERCER — While planning two elections at roughly the same time, Jeff Greenburg said he's ready.
"We have two separate trains moving at the same time," said Greenburg, Mercer County election and voter registration director.
He's referring to the two elections – the March 17 special election for the 8th state House district and the April 28 presidential primary – his office has to run during the next two months.
As of Wednesday, Greenburg was fairly certain who he would be putting on Mercer County ballots for the primary. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file completed petitions with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
People have until Tuesday, Feb. 25, to challenge candidates' petitions. Barring a successful challenge, candidates who have filed their paperwork with the Department of State will be on the primary ballots.
The Republican presidential field will be President Donald Trump of Florida, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and Rocky De La Fuente of California.
Democratic presidential candidates, in their order of filing, are Tom Steyer of California, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
Voters will elect holders of state offices for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer this year.
Incumbent Attorney General Joshua Shapiro, a Democrat from Philadelphia County, will seek re-election. Heather Heidelbaugh of Huntington County is the sole Republican candidate.
With incumbent Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale prohibited by term limits from running this year, Harry Conklin of Centre County, Tracy Lynne Fountain of Dauphin County, Michael Lamb of Allegheny County, Rose Marie Davis of Monroe County, Christina Hartman of Lancaster County and Nilofer Ahmad of Philadelphia County are seeking the Democratic nomination
Timothy Defoor is the sole Republican candidate for auditor general.
Incumbent Democratic Treasurer Joseph Torsella is running for re-election. Stacy Garrity is the only Republican candidate for the office.
In the U.S. House 16th District election, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler, is seeking re-election to a sixth term. In a contrast from 2018, when three Democratic candidates sought their party's nomination, only one candidate, Erie County teacher Kristy Gnibus, is running in the Democratic primary.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, who has never faced general election opposition, is running for an eighth term in Harrisburg. No Republican is running in the primary.
State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, who was unopposed in 2018, is the sole candidate for the Republican nomination. Jeffery Omelian, a Democrat from Erie County, is seeking his party's nomination.
Voters in the 8th state House District, which covers the eastern half of Mercer County and parts of northwestern Butler County, are going to participate in two elections — the special election on March 17 and the primary six weeks later.
Democrat Phil Heasley of Center Township, Butler County, is running against Republican Timothy Bonner, a Pine Township-based attorney, in the special election. The special election winner will fill the final eight months of the term for former state Rep. Tedd Nesbit, who was elected in November as a Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge.
Both Heasley and Bonner have filed to run in the primary as well. Bonner will face opposition in the form of Grove City Councilman Scott Jaillet for the Republican primary.
