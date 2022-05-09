GROVE CITY — What do you get when you combine a high school math class with a project to give back to the Earth?
You end up with “TrigonomeTREE,” a Grove City High School venture that benefits more than just the students.
“We’re hoping this will be an annual tradition. and I love my math puns,” said Janine Stuart, math teacher.
She gathered with some of her students on Thursday afternoon at Grove City Memorial Park, where the first TrigonomeTREE planting was held.
Senior Maira Ligo, 18, and junior Cassie Clouse, 17, were the lead organizers for the project, which Stuart said has been in the back of her mind for years.
The purpose of TrigonomeTREE is to help improve the environment, especially since the school uses a lot of paper, Ligo and Cassie said.
They were happy to have their classmates and representatives of the borough and school district join them in digging in the dirt.
The two young ladies recently shared their idea at a Grove City borough council meeting and they continue to receive great feedback.
They also went to Grove City Agway to buy the tree, and the pair received a quarter class credit for taking on the project.
It was a true group effort thanks to support from Grove City borough and the high school’s #YouBelongGC program.
Mayor Randy Riddle helped the students select a spot for the Red Sunset maple — next to the Joseph D. Monteleone Shelter — and arranged for borough employees Scott Coss and Shane Covert to assist with the planting.
“This is a great interaction between the high school and the community,” Riddle said, with Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver agreeing.
#YouBelongGC raised money for the tree. The program was created by Ashley Henshaw, the high school’s Life Transitions teacher, to promote inclusion.
“It’s bringing all people of all abilities together,” Henshaw said of the tree project.
Since Ligo is graduating, Cassie will take over for the 2022-23 school year along with an incoming junior.
“It’s been fun working with them and giving back to the community,” Stuart said.
The mulch used to plant the tree is made of leaves that the borough collects from residents, Riddle said.
And T.J. Mourtacos, who teaches technology and engineering at the high school, and some of his students are making a plaque that will be placed at the base of the tree.
Everyone agreed that the grassy area next to the shelter is the perfect spot for the first tree. When the weather is nice, the students are allowed to eat lunch at the shelter.
“We love this location,” Stuart said.
