HARRISBURG — Three new members of the Pennsylvania House were sworn in Monday during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol.
The three Republicans all won special elections last month to fill seats vacated by members who were elected to county offices in November.
The new members are Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County, Rep. Eric Davanzo of Westmoreland County, and Rep. K.C. Tomlinson of Bucks County.
A judge administered the oath inside a mostly empty House chambers, as many of the members and employees nearby wore protective masks and gloves.
The House currently has no vacancies and Republicans hold the majority, 110 to 93.
Bonner, of Pine Township, is a longtime local attorney. He will serve through the end of the year to complete the term of state Rep. Ted Nesbit, who was elected last November to become a Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge.
Bonner is running for the Republican nomination in the spring primary, now rescheduled for June 2, in hopes of being elected to a full, two-year term in the fall.
Bonner has opened his district office that, for now, will serve district residents by phone and online. He and his staff may be reached by phone at 724-458-4911 or online at www.RepBonner.com.
The 8th District includes eastern Mercer County and northwestern Butler County.
