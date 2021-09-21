SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP – The Slippery Rock Township Zoning Hearing Board has scheduled a public hearing to consider the development of an asphalt mix plant.
Heilman Pavement Specialties Inc., doing business as HEI-WAY Premium Asphalt Materials, has applied for a special exception to build a plant at 490 Stoughton Road, which is zoned “light industrial.”
The hearing will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the township building, 155 Branchton Road, according to a legal notice.
The meeting will also be offered virtually via Zoom; registration is required by visiting www.srtwp.com
For those attending in-person: social distancing and face masks consistent with COVID-19 guidelines may be required.
Heilman owns 14.5 acres on Stoughton Road just south of New Castle Road, and they also plan to store equipment and materials.
They are asking for a special exception to conduct heavy manufacturing in a light industrial zone, which the township permits if the application meets the requirements of Sections 308, 308.11 and 406.
Members of “Save Slippery Rock Creek” are once again asking folks to attend the meeting to speak out against the proposal.
Group members and area residents voiced concerns about noise, pollution and traffic at a public hearing in January, when the Slippery Rock Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception request for Heilman to run a plant that is considered “heavy manufacturing.”
Several township residents sued the board in July, saying that the virtual format of the January hearing – community members were directed to attend via Zoom – did not allow those attendees to completely understand Heilman’s application.
The outcome of the lawsuit favored the residents, who are planning to speak again on Sept. 29.
In a July 20 post on the Save Slippery Rock Creek Facebook page, Slippery Rock resident Chris Coleman wrote that during a lawsuit hearing held at the Butler County Courthouse, Common Pleas Judge S. Michael Yeager said he had a “major problem” with the due process of the January public hearing.
Yeager vacated the zoning hearing board’s January approval of Heilman’s application, Coleman reported, adding that it was a great victory for the residents.
“We are ready to challenge them further, but we must remain vigilant,” he wrote regarding Heilman.
