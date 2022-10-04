GROVE CITY — Grove City school directors are taking a closer look at how some athletics issued are being handled in the district.
At Monday night’s work session, board members discussed a proposed two-year agreement with Mercer Area School District for swimming.
Mercer does not have its own swim team, and two of their students want to swim competitively, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch said.
In the past, Mercer students have been part of Grove City’s high school swim team, but they register as independents when competing, he said.
If the board approves the agreement at this coming Monday’s meeting, there would be no cost to the district, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver said.
“This is the way forward,” board member Augie Hurst said of working together.
The board needs to make sure that the agreement is OK with the swim team, board member Dr. Jeffrey Tedford said.
Board member Lee McCracken asked whether Mercer would pay for some of the coaching costs.
They would typically pay for their own travel costs, Weaver said.
This kind of agreement has worked out well in the past because Karen Wendelschaefer already knows a lot of the kids, board member Ryan Thomas said.
She is the aquatic director at the Grove City YMCA and the head coach for the GCHS swim team.
There needs to be some sort of precedence, like having the other school help out with the coach’s salary, McCracken said, adding that he can already hear residents asking about their tax dollars going to Mercer students.
That could open it up to input from Mercer school board members as to how the team is coached and who is coaching the team, said Doug Gerwick, board president.
The Mercer players have to pay for their own uniforms, Finch said.
“You’re not bound to it continuing,” he said of how the proposal is for two years.
But if the board doesn’t approve the agreement, then some of the kids get left out, he said.
Board members also talked about Thursday’s girls’ middle school soccer game in Grove City versus Sharon.
Sharon has a coed team; if a coed team plays an all-girls team, then all girls on the coed team must start the game, said board member Randy Arnold, whose wife was at Thursday’s game.
That rule isn’t being followed by certain teams, meaning the Grove City girls are getting “hammered” by boys, he said.
While the girls can’t be left out, boys at that age are very different athletes.
At Thursday’s game, Sharon started with boys on the field, so the Grove City coaches decided to have the girls take a knee, Arnold said.
The clock started and the girls stayed down until halftime. The Sharon team did not go for any goals, and the game was considered a loss for Grove City.
Some board members questioned the enforcement of such agreements at the middle school level.
They estimated that 5 out of the 10 soccer teams that play each other have girls only.
Thomas asked why Grove City isn’t playing only those five teams.
“Ideally, we wouldn’t have scheduled a situation like that,” Hurst said of Thursday’s matchup.
While he doesn’t think that taking a knee is the right thing to do all the time, he understands that the girls just want to play soccer.
Monday’s board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the district administration offices on Highland Avenue in Grove City. The public may attend in person or online via Zoom. For meeting agendas and connection information, visit www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
