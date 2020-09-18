The Pine Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved a variance request from George Junior Republic, which is planning to start a long-term structured residence program for adults.
The organization wants to use an existing building on its campus to house adults, which was not a permissible use under current township regulations.
Board members held a public hearing on Wednesday night and heard from Nathan Gressel, chief executive officer of George Junior, and area residents.
The residents - some not in favor of the plan - had concerns about the proposal, which calls for a vacant building on campus to be renovated for up to 15 adults who will receive psychiatric, structured therapeutic, medical and recreational services.
Questions focused on issues including safety and security measures, the fact that the facility would be co-ed, and whether there is a need for this kind of program in the Mercer County area.
Gressel explained that George Junior has available space and resources, and that this kind of program is being funded by money from a 2015 American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit in Pennsylvania that focused on people who are waiting in state hospitals and prisons for mental health care.
Board members approved the request with one condition: that George Junior build an 8-foot fence around the entire building instead of fencing in just the rear yard.
Additional fencing can be worked into the plan, Gressel said.
George Junior currently serves at-risk males under the age of 18. The building for the adult program is located near the intersection of state Route 58 and George Junior Road and is situated on a separate part of campus, away from the youth facilities.
The board's decision, which solicitor Lew McEwen is putting into writing, can be appealed within 30 days, McEwen said.
For complete coverage of the public hearing, pick up a copy of the Sept. 23 edition of Allied News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.