Births
Abigail Lynn Beers
A daughter, Abigail Lynn Beers, was born to Jessica Philson and Corey Beers Sr., Clarks Mills, on July 24, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.
She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
Abigail’s siblings are: Corey Beers Jr., 23; Bryanna Beers, 21; Cameron Philson, 12, and Connor Philson, 8.
Her grandparents are Jim and Kitty Philson, Fredonia, and Gail Beers, Three Springs, Pa. She is a great-granddaughter of Scott and Peggy Philson, Fredonia.
Leeland Thomas Shearer
A son, Leeland Thomas Shearer, was born to Thomas and Ashley Coon Shearer, Fredonia, on July 24, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
Leeland has three siblings: Cheyenne Shearer, 9; McKenzee Shearer, 4, and Raelee Shearer, 2.
Her grandparents are Barbara Hennessey and Kevin Miller, Fredonia, and Sharon and Norm Johnson, Greenville.
